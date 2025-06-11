Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Housing Minister urged to reconsider cut off date in DCB Amendment Bill

The Housing Minister was urged yesterday to reconsider the inclusion of the proposed fixed date of March 29th, 2024 in the upcoming Defective Concrete Amendment Bill.

If implemented, it would see an increased scheme cap and updated grant rates to all applicants who have incurred costs since that date.

However, Donegal Deputy Charles Ward says it means that early adopters of the scheme are being punished, something they were told would not happen.

The 100% Redress TD says nobody should be left behind:

