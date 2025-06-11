Man arrested in relation to Strabane hoax

Detectives from The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch investigating a hoax security alert in Strabane have made an arrest and conducted a search in the town today.

The hoax alert occurred in Evish Square in Strabane yesterday, after a suspicious device discovered in a vehicle in the area was reported to police at around 9:10am. Following a public safety operation, and examination by Ammunition Technical Officers, the device was determined to be a hoax.

A line of enquiry is that the hoax device was directed at a property that was frequented by a serving PSNI officer.

A man, aged 39 years old, was arrested this morning, as well as on suspicion of terrorism offences, placing an article causing a bomb hoax and criminal damage. He remains in custody at this time. A vehicle and a number of other items were seized during this morning’s search and will be subject to forensic examination.