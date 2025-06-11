Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man arrested in relation to Strabane hoax

Detectives from The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch investigating a hoax security alert in Strabane have made an arrest and conducted a search in the town today.

The hoax alert occurred in Evish Square in Strabane yesterday, after a suspicious device discovered in a vehicle in the area was reported to police at around 9:10am. Following a public safety operation, and examination by Ammunition Technical Officers, the device was determined to be a hoax.

A line of enquiry is that the hoax device was directed at a property that was frequented by a serving PSNI officer.

A man, aged 39 years old, was arrested this morning, as well as on suspicion of terrorism offences, placing an article causing a bomb hoax and criminal damage. He remains in custody at this time. A vehicle and a number of other items were seized during this morning’s search and will be subject to forensic examination.

strabane psni station
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to Strabane hoax

11 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 June 2025
Fish Fishing Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

9 in 10 fishermen are extremely worried about their livelihoods

11 June 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News

Thunderstorm warning in place for Donegal tomorrow

11 June 2025
