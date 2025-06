Over 5,000 families in Donegal will receive the Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance next month.

Nationally €54 million will be distributed to over 114,000 families.

The rate of payment for 2025 is €160 for children aged 4 to 11, and €285 for children aged 12 years and over in second-level education.

The announcement has been welcomed by Minister of State Charlie McConalogue