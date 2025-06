Extreme concerns are being raised about how 13,000 retired civil servants and some government ministers had errors around pension payments.

It’s understood that most ministers are affected and the majority owe money to the state, while others are due money.

The sums range from hundreds of euro to just above €30,000, and the error is now under investigation.

Sinn Fein’s Finance Spokesperson, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, says it’s very concerning: