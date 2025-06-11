Record entry expected for 2025 Donegal Half Marathon

Organisers of the 2025 Donegal Half Marathon, which takes place on Sunday August 24th in association with Kernan’s, are expecting one of the biggest ever entries for the annual event.

Over the last number of years, there has been a gradual increase in the numbers taking part, with almost 600 entering in 2024.

With ten weeks to go to the 2025 event, over 500 have entered.

“Post Covid, we have seen a steady rise in the numbers taking part in the Donegal Half Marathon, which is great to see,” said Race Director Brendan McDaid.

“Compared to other years, we are definitely well up in terms of entries just over ten weeks out.

Because of the high demand for places, we are encouraging people to make sure they have registered before June 30 th to ensure they receive one of the specially commissioned long-sleeved three-quarter zip tops.