Record entry expected for 2025 Donegal Half Marathon

Organisers of the 2025 Donegal Half Marathon, which takes place on Sunday August 24th in association with Kernan’s, are expecting one of the biggest ever entries for the annual event.
Over the last number of years, there has been a gradual increase in the numbers taking part, with almost 600 entering in 2024.
With ten weeks to go to the 2025 event, over 500 have entered.
“Post Covid, we have seen a steady rise in the numbers taking part in the Donegal Half Marathon, which is great to see,” said Race Director Brendan McDaid.
“Compared to other years, we are definitely well up in terms of entries just over ten weeks out.
Because of the high demand for places, we are encouraging people to make sure they have registered before June 30th to ensure they receive one of the specially commissioned long-sleeved three-quarter zip tops.
Only those registered before the end of June will be guaranteed the top”, he added.
“The reintroduction of the relay has also created a good level of interest. So far, we have ten teams entered in the relay section and we are expecting that number to increase over the next while. So overall, we have 530 entered”.
“The organising committee work hard every year to give the participants the best we can in terms of good experiences. It’s eleven years since we held the first Donegal Half Marathon and we have learned a lot since. Thankfully, the race is now well established, and we are looking forward to possibly our biggest entry yet,” said McDaid.
To register for the full distance and the relay section, follow the link below:
