Rise seen in cars licensed for first time in Donegal in May

461 private cars have been licensed for the first time in Donegal last month.
It’s a 7% increase on the figure of 431 in May of last year.
According to the Central Statistics office, BMW, Ford, Kia and Audi accounted for 36% cars licensed.
461 private cars have been licensed for the first time in Donegal last month.
It’s a 7% increase on the figure of 431 in May of last year.
According to the Central Statistics office, BMW, Ford, Kia and Audi accounted for 36% cars licensed.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland