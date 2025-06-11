Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Rise seen in cars licensed for first time in Donegal in May


461 private cars have been licensed for the first time in Donegal last month.

It’s a 7% increase on the figure of 431 in May of last year.

According to the Central Statistics office, BMW, Ford, Kia and Audi accounted for 36% cars licensed.


BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Business Matters, Ep 248 – The wedding photography business with Jay Doherty Photography

11 June 2025
Rise seen in cars licensed for first time in Donegal in May

11 June 2025
Pension payment controversy very concerning – Deputy Doherty

11 June 2025
Over 5,000 families in Donegal to received Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance

11 June 2025
