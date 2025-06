The head of the RSA says he is dedicated to reducing the driving test wait times to 10 weeks.

Sam Waide will appear before the Oireachtas Transport Committee this morning, as the average time for a test currently stands at just under 21 weeks.

He will also face questions about NCT waiting times and a previous commitment to share collision data with local authorities.

Oireachtas Transport Committee member Roderic O’Gorman says this should be a no-brainer: