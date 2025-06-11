Social home sites attacked in North Inishowen

It’s emerged that attempts are being made to block social housing developments in North Inishowen, with evidence that people tried to set fire to timber frames at one of the developments in Carndonagh.

Meanwhile, graffiti has been daubed on walls at a development in Gleneely, suggesting those behind it believe the houses are intended for asylum seekers.

49 houses in total are under construction in Carndonagh, Gleneely and Malin.

Cllr Martin McDermott says these are for council tenants, and in the case of the 21 houses in Carndonagh, the plan is to use them for people who have to temporarily move out of council homes affected by defective concrete…….