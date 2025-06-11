Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Strabane security alert deemed hoax

It has emerged that the suspicious device which prompted a security alert in Strabane yesterday has been deemed a hoax.

Police responded to a report made at around 9:10 am yesterday, following the discovery of the device in Evish Square.

Cordons were implemented in the Mount Carmel Heights and Newtownkennedy Street area with some roads closed as part of a public safety operation.

Residents were also evacuated.

A PSNI spokesperson has thanked the public for their co-operation.

All cordons have been lifted and any roads closed have re-opened.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-06-11 084440
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister urged to reconsider cut off date in DCB Amendment Bill

11 June 2025
st marys stranorlar
News

Over 90 premises without power this morning in Stranorlar

11 June 2025
driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Audio

RSA to come before Oireachtas Transport Committee this morning

11 June 2025
kilross junction
News, Top Stories

One injured in five vehicle collision near Kilross yesterday evening

11 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-06-11 084440
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister urged to reconsider cut off date in DCB Amendment Bill

11 June 2025
st marys stranorlar
News

Over 90 premises without power this morning in Stranorlar

11 June 2025
driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Audio

RSA to come before Oireachtas Transport Committee this morning

11 June 2025
kilross junction
News, Top Stories

One injured in five vehicle collision near Kilross yesterday evening

11 June 2025
police
News

Ballymena sees second night of riots

11 June 2025
Strabane Security Alert
News, Top Stories

Strabane security alert deemed hoax

11 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube