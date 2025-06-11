Strabane security alert deemed hoax

It has emerged that the suspicious device which prompted a security alert in Strabane yesterday has been deemed a hoax.

Police responded to a report made at around 9:10 am yesterday, following the discovery of the device in Evish Square.

Cordons were implemented in the Mount Carmel Heights and Newtownkennedy Street area with some roads closed as part of a public safety operation.

Residents were also evacuated.

A PSNI spokesperson has thanked the public for their co-operation.

All cordons have been lifted and any roads closed have re-opened.