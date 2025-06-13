63/1 treble for Browne-McMonagle at Fairyhouse

Dylan Browne-McMonagle has had another fantastic evening’s racing at Fairyhouse as he found himself in the winners circle three times within a couple of hours.

Firstly, in the 6:15pm race, the Letterkenny jockey was on board “I Bid You Ajou” which rode to victory at 7/2 for trainer Mark Fahey.

Browne-McMonagle’s second win of the evening came in the 7:25pm outing on Daniel McLoughlin’s “Duckadilly”, which went to post at 6/1.

Finally, to complete a 63/1 treble, the reigning Donegal Sports Star of the Year rode “Delta” for trainer JP O’Brien which romped home having gone to post at even money.