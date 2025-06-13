Conceding so early gave us an uphill battle – Kevin McHugh

Finn Harps manager Kevin McHugh was left frustrated after conceding after just five minutes against Wexford at Finn Park this evening.

It’s something that has been a consistent problem this season and McHugh says it gave his team and “uphill battle” tonight.

Gradi Lomboto equalised on 72 minutes to earn the Ballybofey side a point.

Harps boss McHugh spoke to Diarmuid Doherty after the game…

Gavin Gilmore set up Gradi Lomboto’s leveller with some fantastic work on the wing.

Gilmore also spoke to Diarmuid at full time and said the team weren’t satisfied with the draw…