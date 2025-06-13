Delargy says NI should strive to emulate the Republic’s educational achievements

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been told that an international report published this week shows the Republic has the highest education attainment rate anywhere in the world, and the Executive must strive to match that achievement north of the border.

Over 52% of the population in the republic now has a Batchelor’s Degree or higher.

Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy told the assembly this week the Executive needs to remove barriers to educational achievement, particularly in relation to issues facing students living in one jurisdiction who wish to study in the other.

Mr Delargy, a former teacher, says everyone should be supported in reaching their full potential……….