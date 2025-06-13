Deputy Mac Lochlainn urges Government to be honest about issues in the Irish fishing industry

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn has urged the Minister for Fisheries, Marine and Digital Mapping Timmy Dooley to be honest surrounding issues in the fishing industry.

It follows a recent report that showed 90% of people felt as though the industry has declined over the last 10 years, with none saying it had improved.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn says Ireland has some of the richest waters in Europe and that must not be forgotten.

He added that the Government has a duty to protect the fishing industry, as other EU countries abuse the system….