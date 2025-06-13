Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Deputy Mac Lochlainn urges Government to be honest about issues in the Irish fishing industry

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn has urged the Minister for Fisheries, Marine and Digital Mapping Timmy Dooley to be honest surrounding issues in the fishing industry.

It follows a recent report that showed 90% of people felt as though the industry has declined over the last 10 years, with none saying it had improved.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn says Ireland has some of the richest waters in Europe and that must not be forgotten.

He added that the Government has a duty to protect the fishing industry, as other EU countries abuse the system….

funding
News

Almost €300,000 awarded to Donegal projects under Local Enhancement Programme

13 June 2025
A watering can uses a lot less water than a hose pipe
News, Top Stories

Hosepipe ban in Milford extended for seven weeks

13 June 2025
506534917_1237444564835414_8282381957800730437_n
News

€4 million modular build to get underway at Letterkenny primary school

13 June 2025
OlNQCVMAIcFBhRkRvbjWZ4k0tDXMMj4GFeakz1EE
News, Audio

Donegal natives among those marching to Rafah today

13 June 2025
Advertisement

