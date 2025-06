People Before Profit’s Paul Murphy will be among an Irish delegation of 50 people taking part in a global march to Rafah today, some of whom are from Donegal.

It’s estimated that around 3,000 campaigners will march from Cairo to the Rafah Crossing, demanding that aid gets through to Gaza.

It’s after three Irish people were reportedly detained and deported after landing in Egypt yesterday morning.

Deputy Murphy says the delegation has been successful so far, after arriving safely last night: