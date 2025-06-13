€50,000 awarded for Teen Zone in Ballybofey

€50,000 has been granted by the government dedicated to a Teen Zone in Ballybofey.

It is part of the redevelopment plan of Drumboe Woods, which will see a play park for under 12s, an area for older people and a teenager-only zone.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher received the confirmation from the Minister for Children, Norma Foley.

His party colleague Cllr Patrick McGowan has long advocated to see the facility to be put in place.

Deputy Gallagher says the local young people have been closely consulted with on the project: