Fibre broadband extended to Ballyshannon and Carndonagh under National Broadband Plan

Almost 4,000 Donegal homes, businesses and farms near Carndonagh and Ballyshannon can now connect to fibre broadband on NBI network.

It means over 22,400 premises in Donegal can avail of a high-speed connection today.

4,644 connections have been made so far in Donegal under the scheme.

34,000 premises in the county are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools.

As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, Donegal will receive €128m of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

National Broadband Ireland is now calling on people living in Carndonagh and Ballyshannon to visit  nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

