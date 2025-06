A former Court of Appeals judge will chair a public inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane.

The Belfast solicitor was shot multiple times in front of his wife and children in their home in North Belfast in 1989.

Separate examinations of the case showed evidence of collusion between the loyalist paramilitaries involved in the murder, and the British state.

The North’s Secretary Hilary Benn says the appointment of Gary Hickinbottom is very important……………….