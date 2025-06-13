Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Funding to increase girls’ and women’s participation in sport

Minister of State for Sport and Postal Policy, Charlie McConalogue, pictured at the Sport Ireland Campus with three-time Olympian and Badminton Ireland’s National Development Manager, Chloe Mailey, and her niece and current Irish international badminton player, Rachel Darragh, who competed in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The investment of €4 million in the Women in Sport Programme for 2025 will support sporting organisations in putting initiatives in place to increase girls’ and women’s participation in sport across Donegal, Minister of State for Sport and Postal Policy, Charlie McConalogue, has said.

Minister McConalogue said the investment reinforces the government’s commitment to eliminating the gender participation gap in sport.

“Our aim is to achieve equal participation by 2027,” he commented.

He continued: “Significant progress is being made in this regard right across Donegal, with increasing numbers of women and girls participating in sport and greater female representation in the governance and leadership of sport in Ireland.”

The Women in Sport funding programme is in place since 2005 and over the past two decades, over €30 million has been invested through the National Governing Bodies of Sport and Local Sports Partnerships, in promoting gender equality in sport.

Announcing details of the programme at the Sport Ireland Campus, he said: “In our own county, Donegal Sports Partnership has played a significant role in promoting gender equality since it was established in 2001.

“Over the last 24 years, Donegal Sports Partnership has been promoting gender equality through its pillars of active participation, capacity building, raising awareness, and developing partnerships and sustainability. Its Female Leadership Programme has been a huge success and a gamechanger in terms of getting more females more visible within clubs and organisations.”

Top Stories

funding
News

Almost €300,000 awarded to Donegal projects under Local Enhancement Programme

13 June 2025
A watering can uses a lot less water than a hose pipe
News, Top Stories

Hosepipe ban in Milford extended for seven weeks

13 June 2025
506534917_1237444564835414_8282381957800730437_n
News

€4 million modular build to get underway at Letterkenny primary school

13 June 2025
OlNQCVMAIcFBhRkRvbjWZ4k0tDXMMj4GFeakz1EE
News, Audio

Donegal natives among those marching to Rafah today

13 June 2025
