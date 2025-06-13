Funding to increase girls’ and women’s participation in sport

The investment of €4 million in the Women in Sport Programme for 2025 will support sporting organisations in putting initiatives in place to increase girls’ and women’s participation in sport across Donegal, Minister of State for Sport and Postal Policy, Charlie McConalogue, has said.

Minister McConalogue said the investment reinforces the government’s commitment to eliminating the gender participation gap in sport.

“Our aim is to achieve equal participation by 2027,” he commented.

He continued: “Significant progress is being made in this regard right across Donegal, with increasing numbers of women and girls participating in sport and greater female representation in the governance and leadership of sport in Ireland.”

The Women in Sport funding programme is in place since 2005 and over the past two decades, over €30 million has been invested through the National Governing Bodies of Sport and Local Sports Partnerships, in promoting gender equality in sport.

Announcing details of the programme at the Sport Ireland Campus, he said: “In our own county, Donegal Sports Partnership has played a significant role in promoting gender equality since it was established in 2001.

“Over the last 24 years, Donegal Sports Partnership has been promoting gender equality through its pillars of active participation, capacity building, raising awareness, and developing partnerships and sustainability. Its Female Leadership Programme has been a huge success and a gamechanger in terms of getting more females more visible within clubs and organisations.”