Gardai investigating incident in which woman was threatened in Dunfanaghy

Gardai have confirmed they are investigating an incident in which a woman was approached and threatened by a man on Tuesday afternoon in Dufanaghy.

We understand the 18-year-old woman who was out walking when she was approached by a black car. A male exited the car and was threatening toward the woman.

He tried to force her into his vehicle, but she managed to escape.

Gardai say they received a report of an incident at Dunfanaghy at around 12:45pm on Tuesday June 10th 2025, and their investigations are ongoing.