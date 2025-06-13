Grant recipient says community groups make modest amounts of money go a long way

Over €297,000 has been allocated to Donegal under the Local Enhancement Programme.

236 projects have been awarded sums of up to €6,500.

Among them is Cill Ulta in Falcarragh, a centre for sustainability which promotes food sovereignty, sustainable energies, farm-to-fork research, Irish agricultural heritage and craft, and the Irish language, which receives €6,495 to improve infrastructure and help offset storm damage.

Spokesperson Eithne McLaughlin says one of the strengths of community groups is they can make a modest amount of money go a long way………….

The full list of grant recipients can be accessed here –

Donegal LEP 2025