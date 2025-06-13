Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Grant recipient says community groups make modest amounts of money go a long way

Over €297,000 has been allocated to Donegal under the Local Enhancement Programme.

236 projects have been awarded sums of up to €6,500.

Among them is Cill Ulta in Falcarragh, a centre for sustainability which promotes food sovereignty, sustainable energies, farm-to-fork research, Irish agricultural heritage and craft, and the Irish language, which receives €6,495 to improve infrastructure and help offset storm damage.

Spokesperson Eithne McLaughlin says one of the strengths of community groups is they can make a modest amount of money go a long way………….

 

The full list of grant recipients can be accessed here –

Donegal LEP 2025

 

garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating incident in which woman was threatened in Dunfanaghy

13 June 2025
delargy assembly
News, Audio

Delargy says NI should strive to emulate the Republic’s educational achievements

13 June 2025
pat finucane
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Appeals Court judge to chair public inquiry into Pat Finucane’s murder

13 June 2025
Emma Little Pengelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Neill calls on Lyons to resign as Little-Pengelley urges people not to ‘sectarianise’ rioters

13 June 2025
