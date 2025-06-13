Harps come from behind to earn point at home to Wexford

Finn Harps and Wexford played out a 1-1 draw in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

Conceding early goals has been a thorn in the side of Harps all season and tonight was no different as the away side took the lead after just five minutes through Calum Flynn.

It remained that way until the 72nd minute when Gradi Lomboto headed Harps level following some great work on the wing from Gavin Gilmore.

In other results, league-leaders Dundalk were held to a 1-1 draw at home to UCD, Treaty defeated Bray 2-1 and Athlone drew 2-2 with Kerry in the midlands.

Diarmuid Doherty was live at full time in Ballybofey for Highland Radio Sport…