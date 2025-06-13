Hosepipe ban in Milford extended for seven weeks

The hosepipe ban that has been in place in Milford for over a month is to be extended until the August bank holiday.

It is also in place in the Kells and Oldcastle areas of Co Meath and in Mullingar in Co Westmeath.

Uisce Eireann says it would take several weeks of sustained rainfall to allow affected water sources to recover to normal levels.

Forecasts also indicate a likely return to warmer, drier weather from next week, which could further increase demand and place additional strain on already stressed supplies.

Nationally, 21 locations across the country remain in drought status, some of which are in Donegal.

The ban will be lifted on the 4th of August.

Key Tips to help you conserve water