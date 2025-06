In-form Mark English clocked the second-fastest time of his career in a very competitive race at the Oslo Diamond League as he finished seventh in the men’s 800m.

Clocked a time time of 1:44.33 in a race won by Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi in 1:42.78.

Earlier this week, English broke his own national record for the second time in 11 days with a brilliant run in the Netherlands. he became the first Irish man to run a sub 1:44 800m.