“Frustrating” was the word Tiernan Lynch used to describe tonight’s 1-1 draw with Galway United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

The Derry boss saw his side concede what he said was a “dubious” first-half penalty as the Candy Stripes had to settle for a point.

Lynch spoke to the assembled media after the game…

Martin Holmes caught up with Derry player Gavin White after the game, who said the team created enough chances in the first half to win the game…