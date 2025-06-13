Mayo make two changes in team to face Donegal

Mayo have named their team to face Donegal in Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship clash at Hyde Park.

There are two changes to the starting fifteen that played Tyrone in Round 2 two weeks ago.

Dylan Thornton of Ballina Stephenites and Jordan Flynn of Crossmolina Deel Rovers replace Sean Morahan and Bob Tuohy.

Mayo have won the three most recent championship meetings between these two counties, with the latest victories coming in the 2013 and 2015 All-Ireland Quarter-Finals, and in the 2019 qualifier meeting in Castlebar.

The full Mayo squad for Sunday’s game is listed below: