Odhran Lynch returns for Derry

Derry manager Paddy Tally has named his squad for Saturday’s All-Ireland clash with Dublin in Newry, making one change to the starting line up from the draw with Galway.

Odhran Lynch returns from a quad injury to take his place in goals, taking the spot of Ben McKinless. Conor McCluskey is also back in the squad for the first time this season.

It’s a first championship clash between the counties since 2007 and Derry know a first competitive win of the year will get them to the next stage of the championship.