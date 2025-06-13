O’Neill calls on Lyons to resign as Little-Pengelley urges people not to ‘sectarianise’ rioters

The North’s First Minister has re-iterated her call for the Communities Minister Gordon Lyons to resign.

Michelle O’Neill says the DUP Minister inflamed the situation in Ballymena, after he posted the location of families sheltering from riots…………..

The Deputy First Minister is appealing for people not to ‘sectarianise’ rioters in Ballymena.

It’s after four consecutive nights of public disorder in the area, which has resulted in a number of police officers injured and properties destroyed.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly says the fact the violence is happening in areas that identify as British-loyalists should not be a discussion point…….