Police concerned for missing 18 year old from Derry

Police in Derry are concerned for the welfare of a teenager who hasn’t been seen in several days.
Chloe Hegarty is 18 years old, photographed above.
PSNI are asking that those who have information on her whereabouts to make contact with them.
