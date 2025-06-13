Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Shaun Patton named to start for Mayo clash

Donegal Manger Jim McGuinness has made three changes to his side for Sunday’s crucial final group game in the All Ireland series.

Shaun Patton, Daire O’Baoill and Oisin Gallen come in to the first fifteen for Gavin Mulreaney, Caolan McColgan and Patrick McBrearty.

Mulreaney who played the games against Cavan and Tyrone is not in the match day 26 with  Dungloe’s Danny Rodgers named as the back up keeper.

Jason McGee may feature, he’s named among the substitutes but the injured Caolan McGonagle is not included in the panel.

