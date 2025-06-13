Spoils are shared between Derry and Galway at the Ryan McBride Brandywell

Derry City drew 1-1 with Galway United in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at The Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

The Candy Stripes found themselves a goal down on 10 minutes when David Hurley converted from the spot.

Kevin Holt then equalised 8 minutes later and, after the sides went in level at the break, neither could find a winner in the second period.

Elsewhere, leaders Shamrock Rovers defeated Shelbourne 2-1, Bohs won 2-0 away to Cork to move into 2nd spot and Drogheda played out a 0-0 draw with St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Martin Holmes has the full time report from Derry for Highland Radio Sport…