Talking Soccer with Anthony Gorman – League Of Ireland Preview

Finn Harps and Derry City both return to action tonight after the mid-season break in the SSE Airtricity Leagues.

In the First Division, Kevin McHugh will be hoping his Finn Harps side can put their recent woes behind them and start fresh with a home-fixture against Wexford.

The Ballybofey side are winless in seven and are languishing near the foot of the table.

In the Premier Division, Derry City’s form before the break dipped as three games without a win saw the Candy Stripes fall from 2nd to 6th in the standings.

Tiernan Lynch’s team are at home to Galway United this evening.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly has been speaking to former Finn Harps manager Anthony Gorman to look ahead to the weekend’s League Of Ireland games…