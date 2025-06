The Taoiseach says he’ll meet with the family of Denis Donaldson, following their renewed calls for a public inquiry into his death.

Former IRA member Denis Donaldson was shot dead in County Donegal in 2006, less than six months after disclosing he was an MI5 and PSNI informer.

No one has been identified for his murder and a Garda investigation is ongoing.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says the Donaldson family can refer their concerns to Fiosru, but he will also take the time to meet them……………..