Waiting lists at Letterkenny University Hospital rose by over 10% in May

Waiting lists rose at Letterkenny University Hospital last month.

There were 2,324 people awaiting in-patient procedures, up 12% on April, while there were 14,625 people awaiting outpatient appointments, a month on month rise of 11%.

The figures were published this afternoon by the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

Of the 2,324 people awaiting inpatient procedures in Letterkenny at the end of May, 60 were children.

The majority of people were waiting less than six months, but 79 adults and two children were waiting for more than a year and a half.

The highest waiting list was in Orthopaedics, followed by General Surgery and Gynaecology.

Of the 14,625 people awaiting outpatient appointments, 1,732 were children.

Again, the majority were waiting less than six months, but 338 adults and 68 adults were waiting more than 18 months.

The highest waiting lists were in Cardiology, ENT, Orthopaedics and Respiratory Medicine.

Nationally, there were over 90,500 adults and 9,600 children awaiting inpatient procedures, and almost 513,000 adults and more than 74,100 children awaiting outpatient appointments.