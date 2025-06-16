Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Council must draw up storm support and communication plans now – Beard

Cllr Joy Beard is again stressing the need for Donegal County Council to develop an action plan to protect those living in crumbling homes or mobiles in the event of an orange or red weather warning, as well as a communications strategy to ensure people are aware of the plan in good time.

It’s an issue the Buncrana based 100% Redress representative has raised numerous times in her first year as an elective representative.

In a past storm, a chimney of a house with defective blocks collapsed.

Cllr Beard says in January, offers of emergency accommodation were only issued at 5pm the evening before Storm Eowyn hit, and that was far too late……..

