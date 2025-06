There are approximately 2,000 thatched buildings in Ireland, but only 15-20 trained thatchers.

Donegal Senator Manus Boyle has called the statistic alarming.

As a result, there is a wait list of one year to see repair jobs carried out.

Senator Boyle says he wants to see specialised traditional skills such as thatching, stonemasonry, and blacksmithery taught through the Donegal ETB: