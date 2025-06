The first mass excavation of babies and children’s graves gets underway in Tuam in Co. Galway today.

It’s believed the bodies of almost 800 babies and children are buried on the site, which is also home to a memorial garden.

The site will be closed off and put under forensic control for the next four weeks.

Catherine Corless, Historian, says test excavations revealed a number of babies and children’s remains were in the sewage system chambers……….