GAA: Donegal get favourable home draw in All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals

Donegal have been handed a home draw against Louth in the preliminary quarter-finals of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship next weekend.

The GAA’s CCCC will meet at lunchtime today and will have the times and dates for the fixtures announced this evening.

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals draw:
Donegal v Louth
Down v Galway
Dublin v Cork
Kerry v Cavan

The four winners will progress to the quarter-finals.

Tyrone, Monaghan, Armagh and Meath are already straight through to the last eight.

Advertisement

