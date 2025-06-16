GAA: Donegal get favourable home draw in All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals

Donegal have been handed a home draw against Louth in the preliminary quarter-finals of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship next weekend.
The GAA’s CCCC will meet at lunchtime today and will have the times and dates for the fixtures announced this evening.
All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals draw:
Donegal v Louth
Down v Galway
Dublin v Cork
Kerry v Cavan
The four winners will progress to the quarter-finals.
Tyrone, Monaghan, Armagh and Meath are already straight through to the last eight.