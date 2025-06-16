Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny MD seeking workshop on library services

Letterkenny Municipal District is seeking a workshop on library services after it emerged that Milford Library had 10,000 visitors last year, even though it is only open for two days a week.

Responding, officials suggested the issue be revisited once a review of staffing levels taking place at the moment is complete.

If additional staff are approved for libraries through this process, and funding will then be required through the Council’s Revenue Budget.

If additional resources are approved and funded provided, they said the Council will then be in a better position to review arrangements in respect of opening hours in libraries.

However, Cllr Declan Meehan who moved the original motion says it makes more sense for members to discuss the issue while staffing levels are being reviewed………

Top Stories

Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny MD seeking workshop on library services

16 June 2025
Road Closed 1
News

Local road closures taking place this week in Inishowen

16 June 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Audio

24 people arrested in relation to public disorder in Northern Ireland this week

15 June 2025
Theodore Markovic
News, Audio

EU laws to criminalise AI-generated sexual abuse material to be voted on by MEPs

15 June 2025
