Letterkenny supermarket director expresses concern about Circular Road Active Travel Plan

Questions are being raised about the potential negative impact of another Active Travel Plan in Letterkenny, this time the one covering the Circular Road from the Hospital Roundabout to the junction with Glencar Road.

Among the provisions in the plan is the narrowing of the carriageway, and the scrapping of some right turns for cars travelling from the Hospital Roundabout towards Glencar.

Among those expressing concern on today’s Nine til Noon Show was Simpson’s Supermarket Director Joe Carlin.

He told Greg Hughes they are very concerned……………….

However, local Cllr Gerry McMonagle is a supporter of the project.

He says there was ample opportunity for people to engage in a public consultation on the plan, and stressed that this is first and foremost an issue of safety……..

Details of the scheme, including detailed drawings, available HERE