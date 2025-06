A number of temporary road closure will be in place in Inishowen this week to facilitate essential road maintenance, with local diversions in place in each instance.

Today the L-1361 will close between Leckemy and Kinnego, tomorrow, the L-1341 will close for a time at Tiryrone, Moville, while the L-1411 Gleneely to Redcastle Road will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.