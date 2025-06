It has been one week since rioting erupted on the streets in Northern Ireland.

Police say almost 30 arrests have been made, and more will follow.

Among them is a 13-year-old girl.

Trouble, stemming from an alleged sexual assault, first began in Ballymena in County Antrim last Monday night, with unrest then spreading to some other areas, including County Derry.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan condemned the violence in the Northern Ireland Assembly: