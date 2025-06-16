PSNI seeking car that fled crash scene in Co Derry

Police in Derry are seeking information after a black Volkswagen Passat fled the scene of a crash yesterday evening.

The collision happened at 7:25 pm on the Beragh Hill Road involving two vehicles.

The NI ambulance service checked the occupants of the vehicle, which remained on site.

The other car made off onto Alder Road towards Muff.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision and may have captured footage of it, or of the vehicle that left the scene, which sustained damage, to get in touch.