Road users urged to ‘Keep the Race in its Place’ over Rally Weekend

Details of road closures across the county can be found at www.donegalcoco.ie/rally

As anticipation builds for one of Ireland’s most popular motorsport events, representatives from Donegal County Council, An Garda Siochana, Donegal Motor Club and local agencies have come together to launch the “Keep the Race in its Place” road safety message – urging all road users to drive with care and responsibility over the rally weekend.

Taking place from Friday 20th to Sunday 22nd June, the three-day event attracts thousands of spectators each year.

Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, John G. McLaughlin stated, “We welcome visitors to the county. The Donegal International Rally is an opportunity for us to showcase the vibrant communities and scenic beauty of our county. However, with increased traffic and activity, we must prioritise the safety of all road users. We urge everyone travelling in the area to plan your journeys, drive with caution and be mindful of your own and others’ safety. We would ask everyone to respect local communities, businesses and neighbourhoods while enjoying the weekend activities. By working together, we can ensure this is a safe, enjoyable, and successful weekend.”

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group are urging rally-goers to make safety a priority throughout the weekend, that public roads are shared spaces and to Keep the Race in Its Place. Drivers and road users are asked to follow these essential safety tips:

Leave plenty of time for your journey.

Never drink, take drugs, or use your phone while driving – one split second of distraction can change lives forever.

Respect the Gardaí and marshals – their guidance keeps everyone safe.

Watch the Rally from designated safe viewing areas.

Stick to the speed limit between stages and after the event.

Inspector Sean McDaid An Garda Siochana stated, “The Donegal International Rally is the biggest motorsport event in Ireland, attracting huge crowds to the County. An Garda Síochána has a major operation in place. Our priority is public safety. All those attending the rally and visiting Donegal over the weekend are asked to comply with Garda directions and to behave with respect and care to other road users. Gardai will be out in force throughout the weekend with a robust operation. Dangerous driving or anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated”

Donegal Motor Club added: “The Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally is Ireland’s biggest and most followed in Motorsport Ireland. Attracting drivers from all over Ireland and around the world, showcasing Donegal to millions of people. It is imperative that the road safety message is used throughout the week of the event. And it’s a great privilege to work with our colleagues from the Donegal County Council and An Garda Síochána. Please obey the rules of the roads and leave the speed to the drivers on the stages. Keep the Race in its Place this weekend and keep the roads safe for everyone.”

Details of road closures across the county can be found at www.donegalcoco.ie/rally

You can also keep up to date on road closures in your area by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on X(Twitter)

END