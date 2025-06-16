Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Three arrests in Newbuildings after dangerous driving incident in Castlederg

Police investigating reports of dangerous driving in Tyrone and Derry at the weekend, are appealing for witnesses.

Shortly before 11.15 yesterday morning, police received a report of a red Vauxhall Vectra with a flat tyre driving erratically in the Drumquin Road area of Castlederg.

At 2.15 yesterday afternoon, a vehicle matching the description was located in Newbuildings, and following enquiries, three males aged 17, 19 and 25 were detained on suspicion of driving-related offences.

They have since been bailed to allow for further enquiries, and police are appealing for information.

