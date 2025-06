A DUP MLA has condemned an incident at Omagh Pride.

A drag queen posed for a photo at the Omagh Gospel Hall in what Keith Buchanan described as a mockery.

It has since been removed from social media.

Mr Buchanan raised the issue in the Northern Ireland Assembly and called on the Parades Commission to consider the action and for a public apology from the organisers.

He says Pride must be held to the same standard as Loyalist Parades: