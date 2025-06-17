Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigate Letterkenny assault

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred in the Long Lane area of Letterkenny at approximately 3.10 on Wednesday afternoon last.

A car pulled in alongside the victim, three males got out of the car and assaulted him.

He sustained injuries, none of which are believed to be life threatening in nature.

Gardai are appealing to road users who may have been in the area with a dash-cam, to make the footage available, and if anyone witnessed the incident, they’re asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

 

Stormont
News, Audio

Public Inquiry to be held into Mother and Baby Homnes in NI

17 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 June 2025
Uisce Eireann fixing leaks
News

Uisce Eireann to replace mains at The Grange in Letterkenny

17 June 2025
Stolen sheep 2
News

Update – Missing sheep recovered in Kerrykeel

17 June 2025
