Hayden Paddon looking to give his best on challenging Donegal Rally stages

Double European Champion and WRC winner Hayden Paddon is preparing for his tilt at this weekend’s Donegal International Rally.

The New Zealander takes the place of Matt Edwards in the C&M Motorsport Hyundai i20 Rally2 alongside navigator Dave Moynihan.

The crew have been on recce in the days leading up to the event as they begin the process of gelling a partnership that can push at the front over the classic 20 stages of Donegal.

Hayden and David took time out from their recce to call into the studios of Highland and spoke with Head of Sport Oisin Kelly: