Hayden Paddon looking to give his best on challenging Donegal Rally stages

Dave Moynihan & Hayden Paddon

Double European Champion and WRC winner Hayden Paddon is preparing for his tilt at this weekend’s Donegal International Rally.

The New Zealander takes the place of Matt Edwards in the C&M Motorsport Hyundai i20 Rally2 alongside navigator Dave Moynihan.

The crew have been on recce in the days leading up to the event as they begin the process of gelling a partnership that can push at the front over the classic 20 stages of Donegal.

Hayden and David took time out from their recce to call into the studios of Highland and spoke with Head of Sport Oisin Kelly:

 

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, June 17th

17 June 2025
police
News, Top Stories

13 and 18 year old arrested in connection with unrest in Derry last night

17 June 2025
bank card shopping spending
News

Derry & Strabane sees largest increase in registered businesses in NI

17 June 2025
deportation
News, Top Stories

Donegal man deported from America after 15 years

17 June 2025
