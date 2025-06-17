Housing to dominate weekly cabinet meeting as opposition prepares for Dail debate

Housing will once again dominate the Cabinet meeting this morning, ahead of an opposition motion in the Dáil later today.

Plans to extend the rent pressure zones to the entire country will be discussed, as well as the establishment of a new planning authority.

The Housing Minister James Browne wants the Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill to be brought forward as emergency legislation, with Cabinet agreeing last week it would be progressed as a priority.

It comes ahead of an opposition motion being brought before Leinster House warning against changing the RPZs and looking for an eviction ban instead.

Minister Browne will also bring a memo with more details on the establishment of a newly overhauled An Coimisiún Pleanála, which will replace An Bord Pleanála.

Elsewhere, Social Protection Minister Dara Calleary will seek approval to extend access to the Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance to children being cared for by foster families.

It’s expected this would help around 2 thousand 300 children this year.