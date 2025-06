Local radio is one of the most trusted sources of news.

The latest Digital News Report, published by Coimisiún na Meán, show 56 per cent of people here are “extremely” or “very interested” in news – a higher rate than the UK, US and the European average.

There’s also a higher level of trust in the news here – with 72 per cent saying local radio and RTÉ are their most trusted brands, followed by local newspapers at 71 per cent.