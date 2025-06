New organ donor laws come into effect today.

The Human Tissue Act Part Two means everyone is considered a donor, unless they opt out, replacing the previous system of opting in.

Families of donor candidates will still be consulted before any action is taken, and can stop a donation if they don’t agree.

Jessie Doyle, who has received two kidney transplants, says people can’t find out who their donor is, but can send thanks to their relatives: